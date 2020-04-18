Semana contra el apartheid israelí en Latinoamérica

En la décimo sexta semana contra el apartheid israelí, el próximo 23 de abril, se abordarán las temáticas de “¿Cómo sobrevivir al confinamiento? Lecciones desde Gaza” y “Militarismo, lugares de encierro y control poblacional en Palestina y América Latina. Las charlas serán transmitidas en el perfil de Facebook Movimiento BDS – Boicot, Desinversiones y Sanciones.
Debido a la cuarentena causada por la pandemia a nivel mundial, las actividades en Latinoamérica se unificaron para realizar dos conversatorios virtuales que giran en torno a la militarización, debido a las políticas que ejercieron diversos gobiernos y a los lazos comerciales de Israel en esta materia, siendo uno de los principales socios armamentistas en Latinoamérica pese a las violaciones a los derechos humanos. Por esta razón el Movimiento BDS impulsa a nivel mundial un embargo militar a Israel.
Estos tendrán participación de invitadas palestinas y de América Latina. Para el primer conversatorio se contará con la participación de Jaldía Abubakra, quien participa en Izquierda Unida y miembro de BDS Madrid, Unadikum y Alkarama movimiento de mujeres palestinas. Jaldía es nacida en Gaza, como refugiada tiene familia en todas las ciudades de Gaza. También estará participando Nada Hussien coordinadora del PACBI (Campaña Palestina de Boicot Académico y Cultural de Israel) en Palestina y el Mundo Árabe. Nada cree en la importancia de unir los esfuerzos de todas las personas progresistas hacia un mundo libre de todas las formas de opresión, apartheid y racismo. Para el día 23 de abril se contará con las invitadas Budour Hassan (Palestina), Rosa Herrera (Argentina), Sofia Alvarado (Chile), Aracely Cortés-Galán (México).
Isabel Rikkers de integrante de BDS Colombia, manifestó que “Es una oportunidad para que las personas se acerquen a la causa palestina, desde los ámbitos que ya habitan y las capacidades que tienen. Si eres artista, la Semana Contra el Apartheid es una oportunidad para aportar a la causa palestina. Si eres estudiante también puedes aportar desde la academia. No es para hablar solamente de que está sucediendo en Palestina, sino para conmemorar que compartimos luchas muy urgentes y justas”.
Hello Dear, are you in fact visiting this web page regularly, if
so afterward you will definitely get nice experience.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
I like wjat you guys tend to bee up too. This kind off clever work and exposure!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated
you guys to blogroll.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was once a entertainment account it.
Glance complex to more added agreeable from you! However,
how can we communicate?
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no
data backup. Do you have any solutions to protect
against hackers?
obviously like your webb site however you have
to check thee spelling on several of your posts.
A number of them are rife with slelling issues and I to
find it very bothersome to inform the reality however I’ll surely
come again again.
Whoah this weblog is fantastic i like studying your posts.
Stay up the good paintings! You realize, lots oof people are looking around
for this information, you could help them greatly.
We’re a bujch oof volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve performed a formidable task
and our entife neighborhood might bbe grateful to you.